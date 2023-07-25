The Athens-Clarke County Police Department conducted a vehicle checkpoint at the exit ramp from the GA-10 Inner Loop to Oconee Street. During the checkpoint, 158 vehicles were checked for traffic safety violations, and four arrests were made, according to an ACCPD press release.
The arrests were for a DUI, two suspended licenses, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the report said. Several citations and warnings were also given out for distracted driving, no valid insurance, child restraint, no license, no license on person, window tint violation, a DUI evaluation with no arrest and a child seat safety inspection.
The checkpoint was cut short and lasted only 35 minutes due to inclement weather, according to the release. Twenty-nine officers from ACCPD and surrounding jurisdictions conducted the checkpoint.
Prior to the checkpoint, ACCPD hosted the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network meeting with 42 officers and deputies from 11 law enforcement agencies in attendance. Sergeant Schill of the ACCPD Traffic Unit conducted training on the Use of Force and Tactical Decision Making on Traffic Stops, the report said.