Athens-Clarke County Police Department Deputy Chief Keith Kelley received the 2023 Leadership in Advocacy Award from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, according to an ACCPD press release.
Kelley received the award for his efforts to advance the nation’s public safety 911 infrastructure through his work as Vice Committee Chair with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the release said.
Kelley serves on the Public Safety Next Generation 911 Coalition as part of his IACP appointment. The coalition is made up of stakeholders from various public safety membership organizations and works to advance legislation enabling nationwide upgrade to the Next Generation 911 system, an internet-based system that would replace the decades-old analog phone infrastructure.
“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work with several public safety and government relations officials in the advancement of this legislation,” Kelley said in the release. “I plan to continue to work with this team to advance this legislation and ultimately save lives.”