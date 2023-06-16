The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is preparing for the 2023 AthFest Music & Arts Festival, which will be held from June 23-25.
AthFest is one of many Athens events that draws a large crowd to the downtown area, with over 100 acts performing across three outdoor stages and 10 local venues. Lieutenant Shaun Barnett, ACCPD’s public information officer, said ACCPD has a lot of experience handling these types of events.
“During these large scale events to ensure the safety of everyone that attends, we allocate our resources appropriately to handle the expected crowds, while also not compromising our regular police services throughout the county,” Barnett said.
As an additional public safety measure, hosts of large events often hire off-duty officers, according to Barnett. AthFest Educates hosts AthFest.
In the past, there have been no significant public safety issues with large events like AthFest, except for some property damage during the National Championship celebration in January, Barnett said.
Barnett encouraged AthFest attendees to take steps to protect themselves and others during the event, including walking in groups in well-lit, populated areas and using rideshare programs instead of driving drunk.
“We're going to have the most eyes on suspicious activity by our citizens,” Barnett said. “So I would say, definitely, don't hesitate to give us a call if you see something suspicious.”