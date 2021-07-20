On Monday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at Weir Circle near Baxter Street, according to an ACCPD release.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS, according to the release.
During the investigation, officers learned that a 17-year-old male had also been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. According to the release, police determined the injury to have resulted from the same incident and identified him as a suspect. Charges are impending, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.
Tips can also be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.