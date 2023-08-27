According to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the ACCPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 72-year old Eugene Scott.
At approximately 8:12 a.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Old Monroe Road. Upon investigation, police discovered Scott in a residence on Old Monroe Road, deceased from a gunshot wound.
ACCPD is requesting that anyone with knowledge or information that could be associated with this incident to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.
In addition to contacting the ACCPD, individuals with information are also able to anonymously send a tip to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the individual or individuals involved in this crime.
Anonymous tips can be made by contacting the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.