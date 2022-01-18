On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County Police Department Police Chief Cleveland Spruill announced his retirement from law enforcement and resignation as police chief, effective March 10. Spruill has been in the position since he was appointed by Manager Blaine Williams in 2019.
"This decision is not made lightly," Spruill said. "It has been a privilege to work with the Athens-Clarke County community and the fine men and women of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. However, I have decided to end my law enforcement career and move home to Maryland to spend time enjoying retirement with family and friends."
Williams will appoint an interim police chief in the coming weeks to serve while a national search is conducted to find a replacement.