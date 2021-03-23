An Athens-Clarke County Police Department recruit officer was arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday in connection with a family violence incident that occurred on Monday, according to an ACCPD press release.
Sadiki McBarnette has been employed by ACCPD since May of 2019. He is charged with simple battery and criminal trespass to property, according to the release. McBarnette has been placed on paid administrative leave from ACCPD pending an internal investigation, according to the release.
ACCPD initially responded to the incident on Monday, according to the incident report.
The mother of McBarnette’s children called police around 12:20 p.m. Monday, saying McBarnette had “grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of the garage door” at McBarnette’s house after they got into an argument, according to the report.
She told police McBarnette locked her out of the house, but she began banging on the garage door because she needed her phone and her keys. McBarnette left them at the front door, which is when she called police, according to the report.
McBarnette told police he had grabbed and escorted the woman to the garage, then put her phone and her keys outside the front door so she could retrieve them. He wouldn’t let her back inside the house “as she had a firearm of his and he didn’t want to take a chance of anything happening,” according to the report.
The woman told police she had left her phone recording a video while it was inside the house, but the video had been deleted. McBarnette told police he had deleted the video after he saw the phone was recording when he went to give it back to her. The woman told police the video was also not in the phone’s trash bin, and McBarnette said he had not deleted them from there, according to the report.