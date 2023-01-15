The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced a 1% total crime reduction for 2022, compared to 2021.
According to an ACCPD press release on Jan. 13, there were “significant reductions in notable crime categories,” such as a 32.8% reduction in robbery, a 12.9% reduction in crimes against persons and a 10.5% reduction in residential burglary.
In 2022, ACCPD increased focus on traffic enforcement, including conducting over 2,000 more traffic stops than the previous year, according to the press release. Compared to 2021, 2022 saw an 11.3% reduction in total vehicle crashes, as well as a reduction in fatal crashes from 24 in 2021 to 10, the release said.
“These numbers are an illustration to ACCPD’s commitment to the safety and security of our community,” Lieutenant Shaun Barnett said in the press release.
In 2023, ACCPD plans to continue to implement strategies aimed at reducing crime in Athens-Clarke County.