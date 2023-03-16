The fourth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County occurred on March 15 at approximately 9:27 p.m., according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at Lexington Road and Oak Drive. According to the release, a Chevrolet vehicle was traveling west on Lexington Road in an eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Nissan. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jesse Garner, 67, of Athens, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the press release. The Nissan Rogue had five occupants, all of whom are expected to survive.
According to the release, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.