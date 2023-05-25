On May 4, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Athens-Clarke County police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Danielsville and Nowhere roads, according to an ACCPD press release.
A 36-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe north on Danielsville Road when the vehicle struck a raised median and entered the intersection, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital. On May 24, ACCPD was notified that the man died due to his injuries. This was the seventh fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.