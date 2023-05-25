On May 6, at approximately 2 p.m., Athens-Clarke County police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nowhere Road and Freeman Drive, according to an ACCPD press release.
According to the release, an 85-year-old woman drove a Lincoln Town Car north of Freeman Drive when she entered the intersection and collided with a Jeep Cherokee. The woman was transported to a local hospital. On May 24, ACCPD was notified that the woman had died as a result of her injuries, making this the sixth fatal crash the county has seen in 2023.