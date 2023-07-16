The Athens-Clarke County Police Department will conduct vehicle checkpoints in the county from 8 p.m. until midnight on July 21, according to an ACCPD press release.
The checkpoints will be conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the release said. As per department policy, the checkpoint is being publicized. However, the specific location or locations will not be publicized due to officer safety.
“Traffic enforcement, along with education, is an effective way to reduce speed and prevent crashes,” Sergeant Vincent Schill, a member of the ACCPD Traffic Unit and organizer of the vehicle checkpoints, said in the release. “We hope these checkpoints will encourage drivers to slow down, focus on driving, and not drive impaired.”
After the checkpoint, details will be shared via press release and social media. During contact with drivers, officers will hand out an educational flyer with local statistics and address why ACCPD conducts vehicle checkpoints, according to the release.