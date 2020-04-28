The Clarke County School District accreditation is now under review and requires annual monitoring, according to a letter sent by accreditation agency Cognia to the interim superintendent.
Cognia, which accredits school districts nationwide, conducted a special review of the school district at the end of January because of community complaints against some board of education members for causing board inefficiency and disrupting district leadership.
The final report found several violations of Cognia Performance Standards for School Systems, all of which concerned problems with district leadership.
The report was sent to interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas on April 24.
CCSD must correct these violations and provide documentation of its improvements to Cognia during a monitoring review before the end of the year.
Cognia uses a four-tier system to rate a district’s adherence to its standards and requests districts focus to improve areas that receive an “insufficient” or “initiating” rating, which are the two lowest scores. If standards are met or exceeded, they receive a rating of “improving” and “impacting.”
In the special review report, Cognia provided improvement priorities based on the detailed findings of the special review team.
“The report provides specific tasks the district can take to resolve issues and improve effectiveness,” Thomas said in a press release. “We will immediately work with the Board of Education on improvement measures and documenting changes, with the full expectation of meeting the December 2020 timeframe and having full accreditation status reinstated.”
The Cognia special review team had individual meetings with the interim superintendent, district administration, eight current board members and two former board members, according to the special review report. The team also conducted some classroom visits and interviewed seven principals and 11 teachers at various schools across the district.
Prior to the on-site review, the Cognia team also reviewed 55 board meeting videos and corresponding minutes.
