As the COVID-19 vaccine supply expands across Athens and the rest of the nation, the next step in achieving herd immunity will be persuading those who are skeptical of vaccination to get their doses. Below are some steps you can take to help talk to people you may know who are vaccine hesitant.

Vaccine hesitancy is shrinking

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than 3.5 million Georgians have received at least one injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Gallup poll released on March 30, 74% of Americans said they're likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or have already received one. This is an increase from the November figure of 60% who said they would definitely or probably receive it.

Listen and establish trust

Some people refuse to take any vaccines at all. Some individuals, for example, refuse to have the annual flu vaccine because they believe it is ineffective or that it will make them sick. Others are concerned about a connection between vaccines and autism, and despite the fact that these links have been disproven, they prefer to forego prescribed childhood vaccines.

Others may consider common vaccines, but they may be hesitant to try the COVID-19 vaccine because it is new and was developed rapidly. Most vaccines in the past have taken years to produce and to get approved. The COVID-19 vaccine was developed and approved in less than a year. The vaccine's production, however, was not as hasty as it seems. For the last 20 years, scientists have been working on the COVID-19 vaccine's mRNA technology. This explains why they were able to develop the vaccine so quickly.

Some reasons that certain people do not consider the vaccine include fear of uncertain side effects and frustration with unknown long-term consequences. However, side effects include fever, fatigue, arm soreness, headaches and muscle aches and aren’t as serious as getting the disease for some.

Lack of concern about the virus

Finally, there are several groups of people in which COVID-19 is not seen as a significant threat. People who believe this may not consider a COVID vaccine because they see the vaccine's risks as higher than the disease's risks.

Although some people are concerned about defense, others are concerned about efficacy. Scientists tested the vaccine on human volunteers after it was created and proved high efficacies of the vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine demonstrated a 95% efficacy rate after both doses — 21 days apart — and Moderna showed a 94.1% efficacy rate after both doses — 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson produced a one-dose-only administration vaccine with a recent efficacy of 67%.

No matter what the reason may be for someone hesitant to get the vaccine, they should not be shamed. Establishing trust and listening to the individual’s concerns is the number one goal in further persuading them to get the vaccine. If no trust is acquired, it is unlikely you will persuade someone to change their thinking.

Cite scientific evidence and debunk myths

Vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, have been found to be healthy and successful in reducing illness in study after study.

The COVID-19 vaccines have had a particularly good track record. Adverse reactions are very rare, and vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, for example, have shown disease prevention rates of well over 90%.

Doing your own research in the establishment and efficacy of each vaccine will help you gain the confidence to persuade others to get the vaccine and give you knowledge about this scientific data.

Citing evidence about herd immunity being needed to achieve a new normal is a must when talking to someone who is hesitant. Without evidence, you will not be able to counter any myths the person may have read or heard online or in person. Having evidence up and ready to show the person who is hesitant is always a good start.

Don’t pressure, but emphasize a social norm

Help them realize how getting the vaccine can help everyone in society. They can be a part of our businesses reopening fully, mask mandates to end, travel to resume, etc. Ask the person to remember what life was like before COVID-19 became a pandemic and how we can have a new normal again if everyone can get vaccinated, themselves included.

Help schedule a vaccination appointment

Finally, vaccine hesitancy could stem from a lack of information about how to schedule an appointment and travel to the vaccination site. Help the person to schedule their appointment and find a ride.