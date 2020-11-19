Georgia’s first-ever statewide audit of the 2020 presidential election results reaffirmed president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to an email from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Due to the close margin of the race after Election Day, the audit was a full hand recount of all votes cast.
Biden will earn Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. Biden earned 2,475,141 votes in the state to President Donald Trump’s 2,462,857. The difference in votes is still within 0.5%, so Trump could request a recount once the results have been certified, which would include scanning all paper ballots.
This is the second time since 1992 that Georgia has voted for a Democrat presidential candidate.
In Clarke County, Biden received 36,006 votes compared to Trump’s 14,482 based on the hand recount results.
“The differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots,” according to an email from the Secretary of State’s office.
The audit led to revised totals in counties such as Floyd and Athens, who had to recertify their results. The highest error rate in any county was 0.73%, although most counties found no change in their final tallies