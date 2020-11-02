The cost of the federal lawsuit to reinstate the 2020 Athens and Oconee district attorney election: about $97,000. That doesn’t include the approximately $30,000 spent in the appeals process, Atlanta Lawyer Bruce Brown said.
That’s not to mention the time spent establishing a political action committee to finance the suit, the 240 hours lawyers logged working on the case, organizing campaigns to bring attention to the then-canceled election and strategizing in Zoom meetings.
Or as district attorney candidate Deborah Gonzalez described it all, it took doing things the hard way to reinstate the election.
In an effort spanning almost the entirety of 2020, Gonzalez sued Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for effectively canceling the election, after a 2018 Georgia law gave Kemp the power to select Athens and Oconee County’s next district attorney, which Kemp never did. She described the cancellation as an act of voter suppression.
“I knew that law was unconstitutional, and it was taking people’s right to vote away and somebody had to step up. Somebody had to say no,’’ Gonzalez said. “Nobody else was going to fight this law so I was going to do it. I just felt it was important. People need to elect their elected officials.”
Georgia Code § 45-5-3.2 would have let Kemp’s appointed district attorney serve until the winner of the 2022 DA election assumed office, but on Oct. 8 the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously declared the law unconstitutional.
Gonzalez undertook this lawsuit without the help — financially or otherwise — of her fellow district attorney candidates, former Chief Assistant and now interim DA Brian Patterson and Deputy Chief Assistant DA James Chafin.
Although Patterson voiced his support for Gonzalez's efforts and wanted the election reinstated, Gonzalez had choice words about his and Chafin’s inaction. The Red & Black was unable to find any record of Chafin making statements of support in Gonzalez’s efforts and he did not respond to our questions or requests for interviews.
Chafin and Patterson did not respond to The Red & Black’s request for comment.
“We’re back to a kind of scenario where you are screaming uphill as a woman, as a Latina, facing these challenges, and yet I have two opponents, white and male, who have done nothing and are just reaping the benefits of the hard word that the people have put to get this election,” Gonzalez said.
Election in jeopardy
In February, former District Attorney Ken Mauldin abruptly resigned, triggering the 2018 Georgia law which charged Gov. Brian Kemp with the power to appoint Mauldin’s successor.
However, the law specified if Kemp made the appointment anytime after May 3 — six months before Election Day — his appointee would serve until the winner of the next DA election in 2022 took office.
The May 3 deadline passed and Kemp never announced an appointment despite receiving applications to fill the vacancy in February. With the election effectively canceled, Gonzalez switched gears.
Days after Mauldin’s resignation, Gonzalez ran an unofficial public relations campaign to pressure Kemp to appoint his successor before the deadline, attempting to raise public awareness about the situation through dozens of social media posts, speaking appearances and a petition which amassed more than 1,500 signatures.
When the deadline passed, Gonzalez decided to pursue litigation with Attorney Bruce Brown against Kemp and Raffensperger.
But she needed more money to see the case through. To raise money, Gonzalez founded the Justice Warriors Political Action Committee with an accompanying Facebook page. Gonzalez said the PAC was primarily financed through small donations.
“This isn’t cheap, but we didn’t think of it as a barrier,” Gonzalez said. “We thought of it as a challenge that we just have to raise the money, and then at that point we didn’t have an election, so it was just focused on raising money for the lawsuit.”
To increase the strength of the lawsuit, which argued the 2018 law disenfranchised voters, Gonzalez brought on four registered voters from the Western Judicial Circuit as plaintiffs in the case. One of the plaintiffs was former Athens Libertarian Party Chairwoman April Brown, who had worked with and attended local protests with Gonzalez in the past.
Brown took up Gonzalez’s call asking people to be plaintiffs in their lawsuit after hearing about the situation.
“As a plaintiff, it was the cushiest part of this whole thing,” Brown said. “All I had to do was provide my name, my address, saying that I’m a voter, saying I agree to be a plaintiff, and that was pretty much it. Deborah and her legal team took care of the rest.”
Five to zero
Gonzalez’s strongest legal argument, Bruce Brown told The Red & Black, was the 2018 law violated the Georgia Constitution requirement that people vote for their DAs every four years and, by extension, their right to due process under 14th Amendment due to its simplicity.
In their initial complaint, they requested the district court grant a preliminary injunction to force Raffensperger to hold the DA election. Three months later, federal Judge Mark Cohen ruled in Gonzalez’s favor and granted the preliminary injunction.
What followed next was another four consecutive legal victories for Gonzalez. Kemp and Raffenspeger’s legal team asked Cohen to stay the injunction later that month, claiming Cohen overstepped his power. Cohen denied their stay.
The defendants then appealed their stay to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, who also denied their request to stay the injunction. The case then went to the Georgia Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court expedited the case hearings to avoid voiding an election that would have already taken place. At the end of the summer, the election wasn't guaranteed.
“Even after we got the decision by Cohen, until we got the decision from the Georgia Supreme Court, we knew that at any moment they could just cancel everything, nullify whatever votes had been put in,” Gonzalez said.
The court’s deliberation centered around whether the 2018 law, Georgia Code § 45-5-3.2, violates Article VI, Section VIII, Paragraph I (a) of the Georgia Constitution, which the court eventually found it did on Oct. 8
In the court’s opinion, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton wrote that the 2018 law allows a district attorney appointed by the governor to serve beyond the remainder of the unexpired four-year term of the prior district attorney despite not being elected, which is required by the constitution, which affirmed Gonzalez’s argument.
Gonzalez’s last legal victory occurred Oct. 28 as the 11th Circuit affirmed Cohen’s decision to make Raffenspeger hold the election, saying he was within his power to grant the injunction as Gonzalez’s suit met the prerequisite standards.
However, the election still hasn’t gone off without a hitch. A few weeks ago, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office distributed misprinted mail-in ballots to 11,911 voters in Athens-Clarke County and 4,119 voters in Oconee County for the district attorney election which listed Patterson as the incumbent district attorney. Following Mauldin’s resignation, Patterson, being the next highest official, became the interim district attorney.
After nearly a year of uncertainty, Athens and Oconee voters can choose their next district attorney at the ballot box on Nov. 3
“People stuck with us, and I think people understood what we were fighting for with the lawsuit,” Gonzalez said. “And now that we have this decisive win, nothing's going to take this election off the ballot now. People's votes are safe."
