The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is inviting members of the public to comment on the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s quality of service, according to an ACCPD press release.
The ACCPD’s Communications Division is being virtually assessed for re-accreditation by the CALEA on May 11 and 12, according to the release. The assessment will examine the policies, procedures, management and operations of the Athens-Clarke County 911 Center. Re-accreditation lasts for four years, during which the ACCPD will be expected to submit annual reports that demonstrate continued compliance with accreditation standards. The ACCPD has been accredited by the CALEA since 2010.
According to the release, the CALEA encourages members of the public to share information about the Communication Division’s service to 911 callers and local public safety agencies. Comments can be submitted in writing or by telephone during the assessment.
Comments about the ACCPD Communication Division’s ability to meet CALEA public safety communications standards can be mailed to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155, according to the release. The assessor will also be taking phone calls for comments at 762-400-7215. Calls will be taken during the assessment on May 11 between 1 and 3 p.m. Callers should limit their comments to 10 minutes and address only the performance of the Communications Division.
