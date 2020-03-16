All public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in Georgia will close from March 18-31, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a press release Monday.
The executive order to close the schools is vital to “reducing local transmission” of COVID-19 in the state, Kemp said in the release.
He declared a public health state of emergency, which could free up resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a Saturday press release.
School districts across the state, such as Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools, have already announced school closures for the coming weeks, according to a list of school closings compiled by WSB-TV. On March 12, Clarke County School District had announced it will close March 16-20, amid COVID-19 concerns.
CCSD plans to deliver breakfast and lunch to students along bus routes and for pick-up at two locations starting Tuesday. The district has not announced how long it will deliver meals for.
The University System of Georgia announced Monday it will move instruction online for the remainder of the semester for all 26 of its institutions.
As of noon Monday, there are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, three of which are in Athens-Clarke County, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
“I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.