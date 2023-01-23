An ambulance carrying injured University of Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was struck by a drunk driver in downtown Athens on Jan. 15 while en route to the hospital after the fatal car crash that resulted in the death of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, according to a crash report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The minor collision occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 15 on Oconee Street at Thomas Street. When UGAPD responded to the crash, a car was found with its rear bumper touching the front of the ambulance, according to the crash report.
McClendon was being transported by EMS to a local hospital to treat injuries he sustained in the single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road earlier on Jan. 15.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Braselton man, was later charged with a DUI, according to UGAPD reports.
After his arrest, the driver was issued a breath test. His breath alcohol content was found to be 0.175, according to reports from UGAPD.
According to the report, the driver of the car told officers that he was experiencing mechanical issues while traveling northbound on Oconee Street, and turned the vehicle off and back on while stopped at a red light. The driver placed the vehicle back into drive and it began to roll backward, striking the ambulance.
The ambulance left the scene of the collision shortly after UGAPD arrived to continue transporting McClendon to the hospital, the report said.