As we enter year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, omicron has become the dominant variant of the virus present throughout the world and in Athens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant is highly transmissible, even to people who are vaccinated. As a result, the CDC currently recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings and areas where risk of transmission is high, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC’s website also says that “while all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection”.
The difference between masks and respirators:
The Food and Drug Administration defines masks as face coverings designed to go over the nose and mouth, meant for source control. This means that while they help contain droplets and particles that you might breathe, cough or sneeze out, they are primarily intended to keep you from potentially infecting other people. They do not provide respiratory protection, meaning that you still run the risk of being infected by other people.
Respirators, on the other hand, are more secure. They fit tighter around the face, forming a seal around the nose and mouth, and are designed to filter airborne particles, like viruses, and provide respiratory protection to the wearer. The most widely available respirators are N95s and KN95s.
Some non-medical N95 masks have an exhalation valve to increase comfort for the wearer. This releases unfiltered air through the mask. As a result, it’s not recommended to wear masks with an exhalation filter, as you may endanger the people around you.
How to spot counterfeit respirators: The rumors are true. As demand for respirators has increased, so has the prevalence of counterfeit N95s that are not certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH.
According to the CDC, potential counterfeit masks might exhibit the following characteristics:
No label
NIOSH is spelled incorrectly
Decorations or embellishments
Claims that the masks are approved for children – NIOSH doesn’t approve any respirators for children
Ear loops instead of headbands.
Where to find masks and respirators in Athens:
Athens Pharmacy
Location: 1086 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm; Saturday, 9am - 1pm; Sunday: closed
Phone: (706) 850-5553
Mask Type: N95
Hodgson’s Pharmacy
Location: 1260 South Milledge Avenue, Suite F-1, Athens, GA 30605
Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm; Saturday, 9am - 12:30pm; Sunday, closed
Phone: (706) 543-7386
Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable
Normal Hardware
Location: 1328 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8am - 5:30pm; Saturday, 9am - 5pm; Sunday, closed
Phone: (706) 543-5238
Mask Type: N95
The Home Depot
Location: 1740 Epps Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 9pm; Sunday, 8am - 8pm
Phone: (706)353-6079
Mask Type: N95, KN95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth
Lowes
Location: 3341 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 9pm
Phone: (706) 208-3501
Location: 1851 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 9pm
Phone: (706) 613-1100
Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth
Target
Location: 127 E Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
Hours: Monday - Friday, 7am - 10pm; Saturday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm
Phone: (706) 715-3851
Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth
Walmart
Location: 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 11pm
Phone: (706) 549-1423
Location: 4375 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 11pm
Phone: (706) 355-3966
Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth
Tractor Supply Co.
Location: 4420 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8am - 8pm; Sunday, 9am - 7pm
Phone: (706) 425-8524
Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth
Walgreens
Location: 2435 Jefferson Road, Athens, GA 30607
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 9am - 10pm
Phone: (706)549-8598
Location: 110 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Sunday 8am - 11pm
Phone: (706)543-2951
Location: 1850 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA 30605
Hours: Monday - Friday, 7am - 12am; Saturday, 8am - 12am; Sunday, 8am - 10pm
Phone: (706)549-3820
Location: 3355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA (Inside Lowe’s Home Improvement)
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm
Phone: (706)765-2000
Mask Type: 3-ply disposable and reusable cloth
ADD Drug
Location: 1695 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9am - 6pm
Phone: (706) 548-2239
Mask Type: 3-ply disposable