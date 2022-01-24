Opinion Mask Photo

An N95 mask hangs from the rear-view mirror of a car on July 27, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

As we enter year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, omicron has become the dominant variant of the virus present throughout the world and in Athens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant is highly transmissible, even to people who are vaccinated. As a result, the CDC currently recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings and areas where risk of transmission is high, regardless of vaccination status. 

The CDC’s website also says that “while all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection”.

The difference between masks and respirators: 

The Food and Drug Administration defines masks as face coverings designed to go over the nose and mouth, meant for source control. This means that while they help contain droplets and particles that you might breathe, cough or sneeze out, they are primarily intended to keep you from potentially infecting other people. They do not provide respiratory protection, meaning that you still run the risk of being infected by other people.

Respirators, on the other hand, are more secure. They fit tighter around the face, forming a seal around the nose and mouth, and are designed to filter airborne particles, like viruses, and provide respiratory protection to the wearer. The most widely available respirators are N95s and KN95s.  

Some non-medical N95 masks have an exhalation valve to increase comfort for the wearer. This releases unfiltered air through the mask. As a result, it’s not recommended to wear masks with an exhalation filter, as you may endanger the people around you.

How to spot counterfeit respirators: The rumors are true. As demand for respirators has increased, so has the prevalence of counterfeit N95s that are not certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH.

According to the CDC, potential counterfeit masks might exhibit the following characteristics: 

  • No label

  • NIOSH is spelled incorrectly

  • Decorations or embellishments

  • Claims that the masks are approved for children – NIOSH doesn’t approve any respirators for children

  • Ear loops instead of headbands.

Where to find masks and respirators in Athens:

Athens Pharmacy

Location: 1086 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm; Saturday, 9am - 1pm; Sunday: closed

  • Phone: (706) 850-5553

  • Mask Type: N95

Hodgson’s Pharmacy

Location: 1260 South Milledge Avenue, Suite F-1, Athens, GA 30605

  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm; Saturday, 9am - 12:30pm; Sunday, closed

  • Phone: (706) 543-7386

  • Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable 

Normal Hardware

Location: 1328 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 8am - 5:30pm; Saturday, 9am - 5pm; Sunday, closed

  • Phone: (706) 543-5238

  • Mask Type: N95

The Home Depot

Location: 1740 Epps Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 9pm; Sunday, 8am - 8pm

  • Phone: (706)353-6079

  • Mask Type: N95, KN95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth

Lowes

Location: 3341 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 9pm

  • Phone: (706) 208-3501

Location: 1851 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 9pm

  • Phone: (706) 613-1100

Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth

Target

Location: 127 E Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 7am - 10pm; Saturday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm

  • Phone: (706) 715-3851

Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth

Walmart

Location: 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 11pm

  • Phone: (706) 549-1423

Location: 4375 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 11pm

  • Phone: (706) 355-3966

Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth

Tractor Supply Co.

Location: 4420 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605

  • Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8am - 8pm; Sunday, 9am - 7pm

  • Phone: (706) 425-8524

  • Mask Type: N95, 3-ply disposable, reusable cloth

Walgreens

Location: 2435 Jefferson Road, Athens, GA 30607

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 9am - 10pm

  • Phone: (706)549-8598

Location: 110 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday 8am - 11pm

  • Phone: (706)543-2951

Location: 1850 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA 30605

  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 7am - 12am; Saturday, 8am - 12am; Sunday, 8am - 10pm

  • Phone: (706)549-3820

Location: 3355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA (Inside Lowe’s Home Improvement)

  • Hours: Monday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm

  • Phone: (706)765-2000

Mask Type: 3-ply disposable and reusable cloth

ADD Drug

Location: 1695 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30606

  • Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9am - 6pm

  • Phone: (706) 548-2239

  • Mask Type: 3-ply disposable