Analyzing the data
Last week, Athens once again saw a drop in the rate of new cases for the second straight week.
From Sept. 14-20, Athens-Clarke County reported 371 new COVID-19 cases, down from the 753 reported from Sept. 7-13. Although this is a drop, it is still a higher case load than most weeks during the pandemic. In addition, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day moving positivity rate fell from slightly from 9.1% to 8.7%.
Although September has brought an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Athens hospitals do not seem to be overwhelmed by the virus at this time. According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Region E — which includes Athens and other nearby counties — is using 81.4% of its intensive-care unit beds as of Sept. 20. On Sept 13, Region E was using 95.7% of its ICU beds. The region is also only using 31.8% of its ventilators.
In addition, in a Sept. 16 email to The Red & Black, Piedmont Athens Regional spokesperson Sydney Walker said most patients at the hospital are not being treated for COVID-19.
ACC also reported five COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total to 41 since the start of the pandemic. The number of new deaths has risen in ACC over the past few weeks. Since the start of September, ACC has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths. There were nine recorded in all of August.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose slightly. From Sept. 14-20, there were 11,841 new cases, an increase of 6.5% over the previous week. This is a small increase, but it breaks a trend of decreasing weekly case numbers that began in early August. The seven-day moving positivity rate also rose from 7.5% to 9.2%, according to the DPH.
Although the rate of new cases rose, there were fewer deaths. Georgia reported 269 new deaths, compared to 296 the previous week. This is the third straight week of declining deaths.
In the news
Although the rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped both at UGA and in ACC, UGA continues to receive heavy criticism from those who believe the university should be doing more to slow the spread of the virus. Much of this criticism has focused on perceived disconnect between the university’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus and its willingness to participate in the college football season.
On Sept. 26, the UGA football team will begin its season by travelling to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play the University of Arkansas.
UGA will play four home games this fall with 20-25% of Sanford Stadium’s home capacity. UGA fans will also be able to buy tickets to the annual Georgia-Florida game. According to a Sports Illustrated analysis of data from government sources and home stadium capacity announcements, there is a positive correlation between daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the university’s college town and seating capacity at home football games.
Photos from some college football games have suggested that despite limited capacity, some fans are not social distancing. For example, during Florida State University’s home opener, many fans were crowded together and not wearing masks, which can facilitate the spread of the virus. This incident highlights the challenges UGA will face while trying to safely allow fans into the stadium.
UGA’s decision to hold the football season has brought some of its other recent choices under greater scrutiny. Notably, UGA announced that it would not be allowing early voting on-campus on Sept. 16 due to concerns about maintaining social distancing in long lines.
The university explicitly argued it was safer to hold football games because they are outside. After heavy criticism, UGA reversed course in less than three hours and announced that it would hold voting in Stegeman Coliseum.
Despite the change in policy, however, some in the UGA community are still upset with the university’s handling of the pandemic. This led to multiple protests over the past week, culminating in a protest at the Arch on Saturday.
(1) comment
Is there any way to include the ages of the people that died in ACC?
