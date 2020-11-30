Analyzing the data
Over the Thanksgiving week, the rate of new COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Athens-Clarke County.
ACC reported 208 new cases from Nov. 23-29, up from 188 from Nov. 16-22. However, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven day moving average positivity rate fell from 4.8% on Nov. 22 to 4.6% on Nov. 29. These data points suggest that the spread of the virus has not changed much over the past week. The World Health Organization recommends maintaining a positivity rate below 5%.
In addition, current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes Athens and 11 surrounding counties — have remained relatively steady. According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, there were 79 hospitalizations on Nov. 29, one fewer than on Nov. 22.
The county also reported two confirmed deaths last week. Since the start of November, ACC has reported a total of four confirmed deaths.
Unlike Athens, the rate of new cases fell slightly in Georgia. The state reported 16,190 new cases from Nov. 23-29, down from the 17,462 reported from Nov. 16-22.
Although the weekly caseload dropped, some of this may be due to a decrease in tests reported during the Thanksgiving break. One sign is that the seven day moving positivity rate rose to 8.6% on Nov. 29 from 7.7% on Nov. 22, according to the DPH, suggesting the drop in cases may have been partially due to a drop in testing.
The rate of new deaths also fell slightly. There were 151 new confirmed deaths reported statewide from Nov. 23-29, compared with 165 the week before. This is the second straight week in which the rate of new deaths declined.
However, the fall in the weekly death rate may not last. Statewide, current COVID-19 hospitalizations are up to 2,139 as of Nov. 29, compared with 1,871 on Nov. 22, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office. Current hospitalizations have been rising since mid-October, albeit at a slower rate than over the summer. An increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals may be a sign that the number of serious cases in Georgia is also rising.
In the news
Although there has been encouraging vaccine news, the pandemic is far from over. Over the past several weeks, the rate of new cases and deaths has risen quickly nationwide, and current hospitalizations are at record highs. There has been a recent decline in new cases over the past week, but this is likely due to slowdowns in reporting due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Several states did not report data or only reported data at least one day last week. There could also be a spike in testing and cases reporting as backlogs from the holiday are reported.
Georgia has generally seen rising weekly caseloads over the month of November. However, the state has not reported nearly as high of cases per capita as other states such as those in the Midwest. A lower infection rate could reduce the number of outbreaks from the Thanksgiving holidays.
Still, Georgia is not in the clear yet. Due to warmer temperatures in the state, Georgia hasn’t seen as high of a rise in new cases as northern states. In Alaska, officials had managed to largely contain the virus for much of the summer, but colder weather brought a surge in cases.
Something similar could happen in Georgia. Lower temperatures this week could force gatherings inside, where the virus spreads more easily. This could cause current hospitalizations to continue rising and make holiday celebrations risky.