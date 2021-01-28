Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a slight increase in the rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From Jan. 21-27, ACC reported 538 new confirmed cases, compared to 502 from Jan. 14-20. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day average positivity rate declined from 14.2% from Jan. 20 to 13.1% on Jan. 27. Although this is a slight drop, it is still high. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend positivity rates should stay at 5% or lower.
From Jan. 21-27, ACC reported five more confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the week before, bringing the total to 87 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average has increased from 71.7 from Jan. 14-20 to 76.9 from Jan. 21-27 for ACC.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a slight decline last week. On Jan. 27, there were 245 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 258 on Jan. 20.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has also decreased slightly.
Georgia reported 36,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 41,234 last week. According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average decreased to 5,240.3 during Jan. 21-27 compared to 5,890.6 the week before. The number for confirmed deaths decreased as Georgia recorded 731 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Jan. 21-27 compared to the 833 deaths on Jan. 14-20.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state slightly decreased from about 5,428 on Jan. 20 to 4,741 on Jan. 27.
In addition, comparing the week of Jan. 14 to the week of Jan. 21 may be difficult because of the winter break holidays, creating a backlog that may have increased case and death counts. The University of Georgia also reported fewer total surveillance tests performed this week compared to last week, possibly causing a decline in the ACC total.
Georgia has received 546,000 Pfizer vaccinations and 776,000 Moderna vaccines. The state has administered about 791,254 vaccinations as of Jan. 27. Both the vaccination shipment and administration has increased from last week.
ACC has received 30,150 vaccines in various clinics and hospitals out of the 69,850 its distributors requested initially. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens has a total population of about 127,000.
President Joe Biden has stated that the situation of COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, withstanding vaccine distribution as well. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain.