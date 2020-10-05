Analyzing the data
After three straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Athens-Clarke County saw an increase in its rate of new cases last week.
From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, ACC reported 174 coronavirus cases, compared to 150 from Sept. 21-27. Although this is an increase, it is a lower rate of cases than Athens had for most of July and August. Although the rate of new cases rose, the seven-day moving positivity rate fell from 4.8% on Sept. 27 to 3.8% on Oct. 4. The World Health Organization recommends maintaining a positivity rate of 5%.
ACC also reported one COVID-19 death last week. Although the number of deaths has fluctuated from week to week, the rate of new deaths has remained higher than it was from May through mid-July.
Unlike in Athens, the rate of new confirmed cases fell slightly statewide. From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, Georgia recorded 8,240 new cases, down from 8,530 the week before. In addition, the seven-day moving positivity rate fell from 7.7% to 7%.
The number of new deaths also declined to 216 from Sept. 28-Oct. 4, compared to 344 from Sept. 21-27. The decline in the rate of new deaths has been uneven in the state, but deaths are much lower since a peak around 500 per week in mid-August.
In the news
On Saturday, the University of Georgia held its first home football game of the 2020 season. This is the first of four games that will be held in Sanford Stadium this season.
The game was Athens and UGA’s first test of their ability to host football games safely during the pandemic. Although the rate of new cases has declined in both the Athens and UGA communities, football games are potential superspreader events that could reignite infection rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, large gatherings such as sporting events can facilitate the spread of the virus, whether indoors or outdoors.
Football games also attract large crowds to the city, providing local businesses with revenue but increasing the possible risk of infection. On Saturday, Sanford Stadium admitted a crowd of 20,524 fans, which nearly filled its reduced capacity of 23,186.
Several photos of the game went viral on social media after it appeared as though fans were not social distancing or wearing masks, especially in the student section. UGA does not require that fans wear masks while seated in designated pods in the stands, though they must wear masks while moving around the stadium.
Despite the images, staff worked to ensure that fans stood in assigned areas and threw out those who were not abiding by the rules. In addition, many fans did follow social distancing guidelines and stayed in their respective pods during the game.
It is not yet clear how effective UGA and Athens were in minimizing infections on Saturday. COVID-19 data in roughly two weeks could provide the first clues on whether the games are being held safely.
