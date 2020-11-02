Analyzing the data
Athens-Clarke County saw a slight uptick in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases last week.
From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, ACC added 166 new cases, compared to 148 from Oct. 19-25. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven day moving average positivity rate also rose from 4.2% on Oct. 25 to 4.9% on Nov. 1. The World Health Organization recommends that localities maintain a positivity rate below 5%. For now, Athens is meeting that goal, but it could be an issue if the positivity rate continues to climb.
The county also recorded three deaths from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. This is the most in one week since Sept 22-28. Since the start of the pandemic, 50 ACC residents have died from COVID-19. Older Athenians have been especially at risk. Of the 50 Athenians who died, 44 were 60 years old or older. Although younger people are at less risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, they could spread it to older and more vulnerable populations.
Statewide, new COVID-19 cases rose for a fourth straight week, although only slightly. The state reported 11,059 cases from Oct. 26-Nov. 1, compared to 10,365 the week before. The seven day moving average positivity rate stayed roughly the same, increasing from 7.1% on Oct. 25 to 7.3% as of Nov. 1.
There were 172 deaths in Georgia over the past week, one more than from Oct. 19-25. The rate of new deaths has fallen considerably from its peak in mid-August. However, the death rate could accelerate if new cases continue to rise.
Current hospitalizations also increased slightly over the past week. According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations as of Nov. 1, up from 1,336 on Oct. 25. If the trend continues or accelerates, it may be a sign that the number of serious coronavirus cases is increasing. Out of 14,524 total patients in Georgia, 9.5% are getting treated for COVID-19.
In the news
The Georgia DPH updated its protocols in advance of Election Day. In a news release, DPH said it was making changes to help those sick with COVID-19 safely vote in-person based on new guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Nov. 1.
The DPH recommends that voters who have been exposed to or contracted the novel coronavirus stay at least 6 feet away from other voters, wear a mask and gloves and wash their hands or use sanitizer frequently. In addition, they should let poll workers know about their condition when they arrive.
The CDC still recommends those infected with the virus or who have come into close contact with someone who has been infected self-isolate or quarantine.They also advise that voters check their secretary of state’s election page for voting alternatives on Election Day if you have the virus.
The new DPH protocols highlight the challenge of running an election safely during a time when new cases are on the rise. Voting will likely bring large crowds of people who have to stand in line. It could be especially risky in places where the virus is spiking, such as North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin if not handled carefully.
However, there are ways for polling locations to reduce the risk of in-person voting. The CDC recommends that poll workers manage lines, spread out voting machines, set up signs with instructions and use physical barriers such as plexiglass shields..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.