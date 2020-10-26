After recording roughly the same number of COVID-19 cases for three straight weeks, Athens-Clarke County saw a moderate decline in cases last week.
The county recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 19-25, down from 178 from Oct. 12-18. After a spike in cases following the start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester, ACC has managed to keep cases at lower levels since late September. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven day moving average positivity rate also fell from 4.6% on Oct. 18 to 4.2% on Oct. 25.
There was also one death in ACC this week, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to three in October. This is a notable decline in the rate of new deaths from September. From Sept. 1-25, there were 17 deaths in ACC.
The coronavirus has hit some ACC communities much harder than others. Black ACC residents have been especially likely to face serious consequences from COVID-19. Black Athenians account for 23 of ACC’s 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic. For comparison, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 27.7% of ACC is Black or African American alone in 2019.
Unlike Athens-Clarke County, however, the rate of new COVID-19 cases does seem to be increasing statewide. The state reported 10,365 new cases from Oct. 19-25, up from 9,149 during the week of Oct. 12. Before this week, Georgia had stayed below 10,000 cases per week since Sept. 24.
Changes in testing alone may not be able to explain the slow and steady rise in cases since early October. The positivity rate in the state has slowly increased as well. According to the DPH, the seven-day average positivity rate rose from 5.9% on Oct. 18 to 7.1% on Oct. 25. As the positivity rises, it is likely that more coronavirus cases will go undetected.
Although new infections may be increasing, the rate of new COVID-19 deaths declined in Georgia last week. The state reported 171 new deaths during the week of Oct. 19, compared with 222 the week before. The rate of deaths has been declining since its peak in mid-August.
However, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, current hospitalizations have plateaued for the past several weeks but may be rising. As of Oct. 25, there were 1,336 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, a slight increase from the 1,276 on Oct. 18. This suggests that the number of serious COVID-19 cases may be increasing once more, a sign that the death rate could also rise later. COVID-19 patients account for 9.1% of all patients in Georgia.
In the news
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on what defines a close contact with a COVID-19 case.
Previously, the CDC said a close contact was anyone who had been within six feet of an infected person for 15 straight minutes. Now, however, the agency defines a close contact as anyone who has been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes in a 24 hour time period.
The change has important implications. For example, someone who was close to an infected person for two eight minute intervals that occurred several hours apart would be considered a close contact, whereas they would not under the previous guidelines.
The change came after a report from the CDC revealed that a correctional officer who had tested positive had several brief meetings with six different prisoners, all of whom later tested positive.
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told NBC News that cumulative exposure to an infection could be dangerous.
“Cumulative exposures can be as hazardous as 15 sustained continuous minutes of exposure,” Schaffner said.
The change highlights how infectious the coronavirus can be. In addition, it means public officials have to track more people during contact tracing.
