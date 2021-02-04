Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a drastic decrease in the rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From Jan. 28-Feb. 3, ACC reported 404 new confirmed cases, compared to 538 from Jan. 20-27. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day average positivity rate declined from 13.1% from Jan. 27 to 10.8% on Feb. 3. Although this is a drop, it is still high. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From Jan. 28-Feb. 3, ACC reported eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 95 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average has decreased drastically from 77 from Jan. 20-27 to 57.7 from Jan. 28-Feb. 3 for ACC.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a drastic decline last week. On Feb. 3, there were 194 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 245 on Jan. 27.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has also decreased slightly.
Georgia reported 27,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 36,682 last week. According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average decreased dramatically to 3,951.7 during Jan. 28-Feb. 3 compared to 5,236 the week before. The number for confirmed deaths also decreased — Georgia recorded 783 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Jan. 28-Feb. 3 compared to the 874 deaths on Jan. 20-27.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state slightly decreased from about 4,741 on Jan. 27 to 4,021 on Feb. 3.
In addition, comparing the week of Jan. 14 to the week of Jan. 21 may be difficult as new COVID-19 mutations are being found.
Georgia has received 633,750 Pfizer vaccines and 919,700 Moderna vaccines, according to the DPH. The state has administered about 1,030,872 vaccinations as of Feb. 3, compared to the 791,254 vaccinations last week. Both the vaccination shipment and administration has increased from last week. Additionally, more people are getting vaccinated than people contracting the virus themselves.
ACC has received 34,400 vaccines in various clinics and hospitals out of the 93,750 its distributors requested initially. Vaccination receivals are falling drastically short in comparison to requests. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens has a total population of about 127,000.
President Joe Biden has stated that the situation of COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, withstanding vaccine distribution as well. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain.
Currently, ACC, UGA, and the state of Georgia are all in the 1A phase of vaccination administration laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DPH.