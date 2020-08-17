Analyzing the data

Last week, the death rate rose in Athens and the state of Georgia, a reflection of the surge of cases since June.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Athens-Clarke County recorded three deaths from Aug. 10-16, the highest number recorded since mid-April. ACC has recorded six deaths over the past three weeks. For perspective, ACC added only two deaths in May and June combined.

Statewide, the death rate rose dramatically. Georgia reported 503 deaths, 40.1% more than the 359 deaths reported between Aug. 3-9. There are some signs that the death rate may decline in the coming weeks, however. For example, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the number of current hospitalizations fell from 2,878 on Aug. 9 to 2,603 on Aug. 16, a sign that the number of serious COVID-19 cases is dropping in Georgia.

Although the rate of new deaths has been rising, case numbers may be improving.

ACC reported 203 confirmed coronavirus cases between Aug. 10-16, 38.5% fewer than the 330 the county reported the previous week. Although this is a decline, it is similar to the number of weekly cases since the start of July. Thus, Athens could simply be in a continued plateau.

Statewide, the improvement in the number of cases seems clearer. Georgia reported 20,434 new COVID-19 cases, down 12.7% from the previous week. In addition, the seven day average positivity rate fell slightly last week to 9%. That is higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate of 5% or lower but an improvement over July, when it remained 12% or higher. Georgia’s testing rate has fallen too, which could also explain some of the drop in cases.

In the news

Although University of Georgia students started moving into the dorms on Aug 14 and in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Aug. 20, the UGA community is still divided on the university’s reopening plans.

UGA administration and faculty held a heated virtual debate on Aug. 12. During the meeting, the University Council voted to create a COVID-19 Crisis Response Committee that will be more representative of faculty, staff and students. Faculty criticized UGA’s plan to test 300 asymptomatic volunteers per day. The Georgia Institute of Technology hopes to test up to five times as many asymptomatic volunteers.

UGA President Jere Morehead also warned that, if the university were to go online again, layoffs would be unavoidable. Auxiliary services workers in dining, housing and transportation would be most at risk because their jobs are paid for through student fees.

Despite the meeting, tensions are still high. The council voted against endorsing a joint statement from faculty senators in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and Mary Frances Early College of Education that called UGA’s reopening plans “clearly inadequate.” This may encourage Franklin faculty to hold a vote of no confidence in the University System of Georgia.

Meanwhile, the college football season is in flux. Two Power Five athletic conferences — the Big 10 and the Pac-12 — joined with several smaller conferences in delaying their football seasons.

Although some professional sports leagues such as the National Women’s Soccer League, NBA and WNBA have kept their players virus-free by keeping them in community bubbles, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott believes this is not possible for college athletes, who are “a part of broader campuses.” There is also concern that COVID-19 could be linked to a rare heart condition called myocarditis, which can lead to heart damage and sudden cardiac arrest if untreated.

For now, however, the Southeastern Conference still plans to play fall sports. The SEC has mandated that football, basketball, soccer and volleyball players receive at least two tests per week. In addition, during football games, everyone on the field must wear a mask when not playing or officiating.

Though these measures may help to mitigate the spread of the virus among athletes, it may be difficult for teams to keep their players healthy when in-person classes resume.