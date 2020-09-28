Analyzing the data
New COVID-19 cases declined in Athens-Clarke County for a third straight week.
From Sept. 21-27, ACC reported 150 COVID-19 cases, down from 371 the week before. This is the lowest number of cases reported in a one-week period since June. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day moving average positivity rate — which measures the percentage of tests that are positive over the past seven days — fell from 8.7% on Sept. 20 to 4.8% on Sept. 27. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
Although cases have declined the past three weeks, deaths remained elevated. Deaths lag cases, so a drop in cases would not immediately translate a drop in deaths. The county recorded three deaths last week. There have been 18 coronavirus-related deaths in Athens since the start of September, which has become the deadliest month of the pandemic in Athens.
Statewide, cases also declined. The state reported 8,530 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 21-27. Similarly to Athens, this is the lowest statewide weekly caseload since late June. The seven-day moving positivity rate also declined from 9.2% to 7.7%.
However, deaths still increased. Georgia reported 344 new deaths from Sept. 21-27, compared to 269 from Sept. 14-20. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 6,946 Georgians have died because of COVID-19.
In the news
Although new COVID-19 cases have subsided in Athens, the county is still trying to take precautions to prevent new surges.
A difficult task is limiting the spread of the virus while minimizing the damage done to the Athens economy. The Athens economy has proved to be resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to preliminary estimates from the Georgia Department of Labor, the not seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the Athens-Clarke County Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Clarke, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties — is 4.7% for the month of August, which is below Georgia’s 5.6% unemployment rate.
Still, the county faces some challenges. For example, the football season typically brings visitors and revenue for local businesses. This year could be different, however, due to the shortened schedule and the reduced capacity in Sanford Stadium. In addition, though an influx of visitors and large crowds at football games could provide local businesses with revenue, they could reignite the spread of the virus in Athens and the state.
At other times, the county has faced resistance to its COVID-19 safety measures from local businesses. ACC passed an ordinance on Aug. 18 requiring people to wear masks. However, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order says counties can only enforce mask mandates on private property if the business owner consents.
As such, several bars have posted signs saying they do not consent to the enforcement of the mask mandate on their property. Bars have been a hotspot for viral transmission during the pandemic. Thus, their refusal to allow enforcement of mask wearing could render the county’s ordinance much less effective.
(1) comment
So, the current data shows that students have a statistically zero chance of becoming hospitalized if they test positive for covid. Perhaps, this whole exercise has been a hysterical overreaction?
It makes one wonder what the motivation is?
