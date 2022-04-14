As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
COVID-19 cases have increased at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 31 new cases during the week of April 4-10 compared to the 26 cases from March 28-April 3.
The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased during the week of April 4-8 to 0.613% compared to 0.885% during the week of March 28-April 1.
The university conducted 163 surveillance tests during the week of April 4-8 compared to the 226 tests during the week of March 28-April 1.
Some Georgia counties are classified as moderate transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a moderate transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 21% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 27%.
From March 27-April 2, the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC. About 80% were BA.2 cases.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were three positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were zero positive tests reported through Athens testing sites, one positive test from UGA surveillance testing and 27 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
For the week of April 4-10, the UHC administered 87 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,754 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From April 8-13, the county reported 21 new confirmed cases, compared to 17 cases from April 2-7, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was six as of April 13.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 3,179 confirmed COVID-19 cases between April 8-13. This is an increase from the 2,764 cases recorded between April 2-7. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of April 13 was 4.5%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 96 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between April 8-13, compared to 124 between April 2-7.
On April 13, about 370 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Department of Public Health, approximately 5.8 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 66%. Approximately 6.6 million Georgians, or 64% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals in areas of high transmission to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.