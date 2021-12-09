As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

The first case of the omicron variant was detected in Georgia on Sunday. More cases are predicted to arise. Research is currently being conducted to find out the approximate vaccine efficacy against this new variant. This variant may be more transmissible and has more spike mutations than the delta variant. Until more research is completed, it is advised that individuals avoid crowded areas, wear their masks, wash their hands and get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has highly recommended that everyone eligible to get a booster shot, do so.

According to The New York Times, Pfizer reported that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine provides considerable protection against the virus's fast-spreading omicron variant.

According to USA Today, the number of new cases in the United States has risen from about 95,000 per day on Nov. 22 to almost 119,000 per day this week, with hospitalizations up 25% from a month earlier. The delta variant is responsible for the majority of all the increases, however, omicron has been verified in at least 19 states and is expected to spread much more.

COVID-19 cases increased at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 29 new cases over the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 5, compared to the 19 last week. The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased this week to 0.5%.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

The deadline for University of Georgia employees covered by the federal Executive Order 14042 to be vaccinated is Jan. 4, 2022. This extension will give UGA's covered contractor employees additional time to get vaccinated. Some covered contractor employees have been alerted, according to the ArchNews email, while others are still being identified and notified.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 17% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Nov. 28-Dec. 4, nearly all of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 373 surveillance tests during the week of Nov. 29 compared to the 282 tests last week.

Of the total positive cases this week, eight of them belonged to employees and 21 belonged to students.

There were three positive tests at the University Health Center. There were two positive tests through UGA surveillance testing, two positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens, and 22 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

For the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the UHC administered 353 vaccines, a significant increase from the 164 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 31,195 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Dec. 3-8, the county reported 78 new confirmed cases, compared to 52 cases from Nov. 27-Dec. 2, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 4.8%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On Dec. 8 there were 43 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 34 on Dec. 3.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 47% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 8,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Dec. 3-8. This is an increase of about 1,500 from the 6,717 cases between Nov. 27-Dec. 2. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Dec. 8 was 4.5%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state stayed similar. Georgia recorded 116 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Dec. 3-8, compared to the 115 between Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

According to the DPH, approximately 5.4 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 52% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 60%. Approximately 6.1 million Georgians, or 59% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.