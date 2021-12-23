As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

While the country is dealing with the newest coronavirus outbreak caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured those who are vaccinated and boosted that they will be protected from serious illness. However, the country's top infectious-disease specialist joined other public health authorities around the country in warning the millions of people who haven't been vaccinated that they are "very vulnerable" to infection from the country's newly prevalent COVID-19 variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly transmissible omicron variety has quickly spread across the U.S., accounting for roughly three-quarters of new COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 18.

According to NBC News, the federal government will begin delivering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to every U.S. family that wants one next month since the omicron strain of the coronavirus has lead to an increase in new cases.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Paxlovid, a Pfizer antiviral tablet, to treat COVID-19. This is the first antiviral COVID-19 tablet that sick patients may take at home before they need to be admitted to the hospital. This therapy is only available to high-risk patients aged 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and have a positive COVID-19 test. The treatment must be recommended by a doctor.

Pfizer revealed new data last week showing that if administered to high-risk patients within a few days after their initial symptoms, the medication reduced the chance of hospitalization or death by 89%.

Faced with mounting infections and a new COVID-19 strain, universities across the U.S.are reverting to online classes, extending mask restrictions, limiting social gatherings, and in some cases, requiring booster shots. For the spring semester, the University of Georgia has not announced any changes.

COVID-19 cases more than doubled at UGA compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 49 new cases over the week of Dec. 13-19, compared to the 22 the previous week. The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of Dec. 13-17 to 3% compared to the 0.8% the previous week. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 18% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Dec. 12-18, about 4.7% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 95.2% were omicron cases, according to the CDC. Two weeks prior, about 98.8% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 0.7% were omicron variant cases.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 433 surveillance tests during the week of Dec. 13 compared to the 375 tests the previous week.

Of the total positive cases this week, 14 of them belonged to employees and 35 belonged to students.

There were 12 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were 13 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, five positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens, and 19 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.

For the week of Dec. 13-19, the UHC administered 431 vaccines, the same as the previous week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 32,000 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Dec. 17-22, the county reported 219 new confirmed cases, compared to 84 cases from Dec. 11-16, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — stayed similar to the previous week. As of Dec. 21 there were 48 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 52 on Dec. 15.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 47% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has more than doubled.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 26,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Dec. 17-22. This is an increase of about 15,970 from the 10,256 cases between Dec. 11-16. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Dec. 22 was 11.7%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state more than doubled. Georgia recorded 179 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Dec. 17-22, compared to the 77 between Dec. 11-16.

On Dec. 21, about 1,310 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 1,115 hospitalization on Dec. 15.

According to the DPH, approximately 5.5 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 53% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 61%. Approximately 6.2 million Georgians, or 60% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.