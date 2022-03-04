As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines on Feb. 25, including a new map depicting sections of the country that are still under various degrees of alert. More than 70% of the country is now classified as low-risk, which means the CDC only advises masking for 30% of the population.
COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 31 new cases during the week of Feb. 21-27 — 19 fewer cases than last week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased during the week of Feb. 21-25 to 0.84% compared to 2.06% the previous week.
The university conducted 358 surveillance tests during the week of Feb. 21-25 compared to the 437 tests the previous week. Fewer tests performed may mean fewer positive cases reported.
Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
Many Georgia counties are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a moderate transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 17% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 17% as well.
From Feb. 20-26, almost all of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were two positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were three positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, six positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 20 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
About nine of the positive tests belonged to employees and 22 belonged to students.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
For the week of Feb. 21-27, the UHC administered 132 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,352 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From Feb. 25-March 2, the county reported 39 new confirmed cases, compared to 63 cases from Feb. 19-24, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 9.9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported four confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was 64 as of March 2.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 7,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Feb. 25-March 2. This is a decrease from the 9,763 cases recorded between Feb. 19-24. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of March 2 was 6%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 365 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Feb. 25-March 2, compared to 381 between Feb. 19-24.
On March 2, 1,393 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the DPH, approximately 5.7 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 55% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 65%. Approximately 6.5 million Georgians, or 63% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.