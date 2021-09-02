As cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

COVID-19 cases doubled again at the University of Georgia from last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 457 cases over the week of Aug. 23-29, significantly higher than the 231 cases during the week of Aug. 16-22. The surveillance testing positivity rate was about 5.07% for this week. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%. This is the second straight week in which the positivity rate has increased.

About 34% of the positive tests — 156 — were conducted at the University Health Center. There were 163 tests reported from other testing sites, and 77 positive tests through surveillance testing.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it to DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases may be higher than 457.

Surveillance testing of wastewater in Athens shows an uptick in the amount of viral load that causes COVID-19 over the past two weeks. UGA’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Disease tests wastewater throughout the county to monitor levels of the virus.

Any UGA student, faculty member or staff member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of vaccination site or date, can enter their name for a chance to win $1,000, according to an Aug. 24 ArchNews email. A total of 100 prizes will be awarded.

Beginning Friday, anyone who lives, works or attends school in Athens-Clarke County and has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for a $100 gift card when they get their first shot at the Clarke County Health Department or other community-based vaccination clinics sponsored by the Northeast Health District in the county.

The increase in COVID-19 cases as students returned to campus mirrors a statewide increase in cases. More Georgians are being diagnosed with COVID-19 than ever before, surpassed only by the peak in January.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

UGA football aims to be completely back to normal for home football games this fall, with a crowd capacity of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium. This year, there will be no masks or social-distancing regulations. Additionally, UGA will not require proof of vaccination to enter the grounds. Tailgating will also be permitted.

UGA previously mandated vaccines for measles in 1990 because of an outbreak of the disease on campus. During that time, 680 students and 60-80 university workers were suspended and were unable to attend courses or work on the UGA campus because they did not present documentation of a current measles vaccine. Despite these efforts in the past, no such rule has been implemented for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, the University Health Center is providing new incentives to urge people to get vaccinated. Faculty, staff and students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the UHC or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Ten people will be chosen at random each Friday for the following four weeks to receive a gift card.

The university conducted 1,519 surveillance tests during the week of Aug. 23-27, a significant increase compared to the 938 tests last week.

For the week of Aug. 23-29, the UHC administered 340 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 25,100 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

Last week, Clarke County saw an increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

From Aug. 27- Sept. 1, the county reported 595 new confirmed cases, compared to 519 from Aug. 21-26, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 14.4%.

This week, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On Sept. 1, there were 293 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 251 on Aug. 26.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 42% of the county is fully vaccinated. This percentage is below what is needed to achieve herd immunity, when enough people are vaccinated to stop or severely slow transmission of the virus. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities where at least 70% of residents are vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to the delta variant, which is more infectious than previous strains of the coronavirus. With this wave, Georgia cases have reached their second-highest peak ever, nearly surpassing the peak in January of this year.

Georgia’s hospitals have less than 10% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Some medical institutions are turning people away due to a lack of space. From Aug. 15-21, about 99.2% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia’s case data by age shows children aged 0-17 are contracting the virus at the second-highest rate based on age group.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state also increased — Georgia recorded 354 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 27-Sept. 1 compared to the 279 between Aug. 21-26.

Georgia reported 55,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 27-Sept. 1, an increase of about 4,000 from the 51,700 cases between Aug. 14-19. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 17.5% on Sept. 1.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased to about 5,729 on Sept. 1 from about 5,497 on Aug. 25. This peak matches the highest peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations ever in the state of Georgia.

According to the DPH, about 4.5 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 44% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 51.77%. Approximately 5.3 million Georgians, or 51% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10.6 million.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking is likely more effective than wearing a single mask, according to a CNBC article. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a CDC study.

According to the CDC, everyone — including fully vaccinated people — should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is high, along with every single county in Georgia. The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands.