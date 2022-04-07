As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
COVID-19 cases have increased at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 24 new cases during the week of March 28-April 3 compared to the 13 cases during March 21-27.
The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of March 28-April 1 to 0.885% compared to 0.578% during the week of March 21-25.
The university conducted 226 surveillance tests during the week of March 28-April 1 compared to the 173 tests during the week of March 21-25.
Some Georgia counties are classified as moderate transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a low transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 24% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 27%.
From March 27-April 2, the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC. About 59.9% were BA.2 cases.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were three positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were two positive tests reported through Athens testing sites, two positive tests from UGA surveillance testing and 17 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
For the week of March 28-April 1, the UHC administered 74 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,667 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
Note: The last week’s data for ACC and Georgia also portray a backlog of cases being reported from January during the omicron surge.
From April 1-6, the county reported 21 new confirmed cases, compared to 30 cases from March 26-31, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.4%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was six as of April 6.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 3,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases between April 1-6. This is an increase from the 14,989 cases recorded between March 26-31. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of April 6 was 4.8%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 144 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between April 1-6, compared to 184 between March 26-31.
On April 6, about 372 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Department of Public Health, approximately 5.8 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 66%. Approximately 6.6 million Georgians, or 63% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals in areas of high transmission to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.