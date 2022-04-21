As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday it will appeal a federal judge's decision to strike down mask mandates on public transit.
The administration's delegated authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it will continue to investigate whether the regulations were still necessary. The rules, which apply to flights, trains, and other forms of public transportation, were set to expire on May 3.
COVID-19 cases have increased at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 42 new cases during the week of April 11-14 compared to the 31 cases from April 4-10.
The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of April 11-15 to 4.651% compared to 0.613% during the week of April 4-8.
The university conducted 129 surveillance tests during the week of April 11-15 compared to the 163 tests during the week of April 4-8.
Some Georgia counties are classified as moderate transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a moderate transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 22% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 24%.
From April 10-16, the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were five positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were three positive tests reported through Athens testing sites, six positive tests from UGA surveillance testing and 28 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
For the week of April 11-17, the UHC administered 95 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,875 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From April 15-20, the county reported 40 new confirmed cases, compared to 24 cases from April 9-14, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.6%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was five as of April 20.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 3,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases between April 15-20. This is an increase from the 3,264 cases recorded between April 9-14. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of April 20 was 3.9%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased. Georgia recorded 99 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between April 15-20, compared to 82 between April 9-14.
On April 20, about 345 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Department of Public Health, approximately 5.8 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 66%. Approximately 6.6 million Georgians, or 64% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals in areas of high transmission to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.