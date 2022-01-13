As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
The state of Georgia is experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 tests, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
The drive-through testing station managed by Mako Medical in collaboration with the Northeast Health District and the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has moved to fulfill the growing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The testing facility had previously been located at the Mitchell Bridge Road fire station, but as of Jan. 3 it will be relocated to Holland Park at 250 Vincent Drive in Athens. Tests will be offered on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Faced with mounting infections and a new COVID-19 strain, some universities are reverting to online classes, extending mask restrictions, limiting social gatherings and, in some cases, requiring booster shots. For the spring semester, the University of Georgia has not announced any changes.
COVID-19 cases more than tripled at UGA compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 804 new cases during the week of Jan. 3-9 — about 550 more cases than last week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of Jan. 3-7 to 13.33% compared to 11.69% two weeks ago. However, for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, no positivity rate was recorded.
Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
According to 11Alive, The Georgia Department of Public Health said the state presently lacks statistics on COVID-19 and flu co-infections.
"However, considering the increase in COVID cases and the Omicron variation, as well as increased influenza-like activity," DPH said, "it is quite likely that Georgians are co-infected."
Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.
All Georgia counties, including Athens Clarke-County, are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 12% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 5%.
From Jan. 2-8, about 1% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 99% were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
The university conducted 1,620 surveillance tests during the week of Jan. 3-7 compared to the 813 tests two weeks ago. For the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, surveillance tests were not reported.
About 277 of the positive tests belonged to employees compared to 527 that belonged to students.
There were 130 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were 216 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, 83 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 375 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
For the week of Jan. 3-7, the UHC administered 147 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 32,351 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From Jan. 7-12, the county reported 1,552 new confirmed cases, compared to 1,284 cases from Jan. 1-6, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 34.3%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased compared to the previous week. As of Jan. 12, there were 259 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 208 on Jan. 5.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 48% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 121,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Jan. 7-12. This is an increase of about 7,980 from the 115,381 cases between Jan. 1-6. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Jan. 12 was 34.5%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased. Georgia recorded 136 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Jan 7-12, compared to the 98 between Jan. 1-6.
On Jan. 12, about 5,320 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 4,371 on Jan. 5.
According to the DPH, approximately 5.6 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 54% of the state.In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 62%. Approximately 6.4 million Georgians, or 61% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.