As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
COVID-19 cases have remained consistent at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 41 new cases during the week of April 25-May 4 compared to the 40 cases from April 18-24.
The surveillance testing positivity rate slightly decreased during the week of April 25-29 to 4.196% compared to 4.386% during the week of April 18-22.
The university conducted 143 surveillance tests during the week of April 25-29 compared to the 114 tests during the week of April 18-22.
Some Georgia counties are classified as moderate transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a moderate transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 23% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 29%.
From April 24-30, the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were six positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There was one positive test reported through Athens testing sites, six positive tests from UGA surveillance testing and 28 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
For the week of April 25, the UHC administered 108 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 34,051 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From April 29-May 4, the county reported 43 new confirmed cases, compared to 35 cases from April 23-28, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 8%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was four as of May 4.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 5,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases between April 29-May 4. This is an increase from the 5,347 cases recorded between April 23-28. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of May 4 was 6.4%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased. Georgia recorded 63 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between April 29-May 4, compared to 54 between April 23-28.
On May 4, 380 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Department of Public Health, approximately 5.9 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 66%. Approximately 6.6 million Georgians, or 64% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals in areas of high transmission to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.