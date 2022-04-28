As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that they submitted an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.
On Thursday, Moderna said that it is requesting emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years.
COVID-19 cases have remained consistent at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 40 new cases during the week of April 18-24 compared to the 42 cases from April 11-17.
The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased during the week of April 18-22 to 4.386% compared to 4.651% during the week of April 11-15.
The university conducted 114 surveillance tests during the week of April 18-22 compared to the 129 tests during the week of April 11-15. Fewer tests performed may mean fewer positive cases reported.
Some Georgia counties are classified as moderate transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a low transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 25% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 28%.
From April 17-23, the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were seven positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There was one positive test reported through Athens testing sites, five positive tests from UGA surveillance testing and 27 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
For the week of April 18-24, the UHC administered 94 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,943 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From April 22-27, the county reported 31 new confirmed cases, compared to 36 cases from April 16-21, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.7%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC did not report any confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was three as of April 27.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 5,520 confirmed COVID-19 cases between April 22-27. This is an increase from the 3,727 cases recorded between April 16-21. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of April 27 was 4.4%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between April 22-27, compared to 98 between April 16-21.
On April 27, about 350 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Department of Public Health, approximately 5.8 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 66%. Approximately 6.6 million Georgians, or 64% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals in areas of high transmission to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.