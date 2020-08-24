Analyzing the data
On Aug. 19, the University of Georgia released its first weekly update on its surveillance testing initiative. From Aug. 10-16, UGA reported that it conducted 793 tests with three positives. In addition to surveillance testing, UGA reported 44 other positives.
The positivity rate from surveillance testing was a low 0.38%. However, 793 tests — or 113.28 a day — falls short of the goal of up to 300 tests on asymptomatic volunteers per day. Now that the semester has started, UGA may have a larger number of volunteers to test.
Athens-Clarke County reported 241 new coronavirus cases from Aug. 17-23, 18.7% more than the 203 new cases reported from Aug. 10-16. Although this is an increase from the previous week, it is mostly in line with weekly caseloads since July, suggesting that the county is still in a plateau. ACC’s seven-day moving average positivity rate fell from 9.7% on Aug. 16 to 8.7% on Aug. 23, suggesting some possible improvement.
While cases have plateaued, Athens’ death rate continues to increase. From Aug. 17-23, Athens added four deaths after recording three the week before. The county has reported eight deaths so far in August, which is tied with April for the most deaths in a single month.
The statewide data show more improvement. Georgia reported 16,919 cases from Aug. 17-23, down 17.2% from the week before. In addition, the seven-day moving average positivity rate fell from 10.2% on Aug. 16 to 9.1% on Aug. 23. This suggests that the state may be finding a greater percentage of coronavirus cases.
The rate of new deaths also fell after steadily rising for weeks. From Aug. 17-23, Georgia reported 430 deaths. That is still a high number but an improvement from the 503 deaths recorded from Aug. 10-16.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the number of current hospitalizations also fell to 2,360, the lowest it has been since July 9. This implies the number of serious COVID-19 cases is falling, meaning the rate of new deaths could continue to drop in the coming weeks.
In the news
As universities like UGA and Athens Technical College started in-person classes last week, the Athens government took steps to control the spread of the coronavirus.
In a video posted to the ACC government YouTube channel, Mayor Kelly Girtz spoke to college students directly, urging them to be “a hero of this moment” and avoid going to parties and enclosed spaces.
“I know it’s tough, but I encourage you to look for every positive replacement activity you can do in the times you’d normally be spending at a party or at a bar,” Girtz said.
However, images of Greek life parties and crowded bars underscore the difficulties facing the ACC government. Large crowds and bars are especially risky places where the coronavirus can spread quickly.
Girtz also announced that the mayor and commission will hold a meeting with the Clarke County School District on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. to discuss possible ways to collaborate to help students. This meeting may give insight into the county’s plans for the upcoming school year, which is scheduled to begin online classes on Sept. 8.
In addition, in an emergency session on Aug. 18, the ACC Mayor and Commission passed a new mask mandate that will last from the day after it received the mayor’s approval to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17. The county had previously passed a mask mandate that went into effect on July 9, but Gov. Brian Kemp suspended counties’ ability to pass mask mandates on July 15. Kemp reversed his position on Aug. 15.
Scientific evidence shows mask-wearing can reduce the spread of the virus. Therefore, if the mask mandate is effective, it may help to keep the virus under control.
