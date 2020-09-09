Signs in the University of Georgia's Legion Pool parking lot denote the site as a COVID-19 surveillance testing site in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. According to a statement from the university, they plan for "24,000 tests to be conducted by Thanksgiving at a rate of 300 tests per day on samples collected from volunteers among our faculty, staff, and students." (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)