As cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

COVID-19 cases doubled at the University of Georgia after the first week of classes, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 231 cases over the week of Aug. 16-22, significantly higher than the 104 cases during the week of Aug. 9-15. The positivity rate was about 4.26% for this week.

Any UGA student, faculty member or staff member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of vaccination site, can enter their name for a chance to win $1,000 starting on Sept. 1, according to an ArchNews email on Tuesday. A total of 100 prizes will be awarded.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, previously known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be sold as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in people aged 16 and up. It is still available for those aged 12-15 under emergency use authorization.

On Wednesday, Moderna announced it has completed its application to the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 and older.

On Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Health sent a letter to University System of Georgia Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney, UGA President Jere Morehead and UGA vice presidents and associates listing concerns, recommendations and citations about current COVID-19 protocols at UGA.

In the letter, the board asked for a mask mandate for in-person activities, making the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement for students and faculty, and also for Gov. Brian Kemp to roll back prohibitions interfering in fulfilling these steps.

According to state health officials, new cases of COVID-19, as well as current hospitalizations, are on the rise in Georgia due to the highly contagious delta variant. Some medical institutions are turning people away due to a lack of space. From Aug. 15-21, about 98.8% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were Delta variant cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

UGA has opened up campus completely in-person with a focus on vaccinating the community through incentives. Cases after the first week of class doubled from the week before.

UGA football aims to be completely back to normal for home football games this fall, with a capacity crowd of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium. This year, there will be no masks or social-distancing regulations. Additionally, UGA will not require proof of vaccination to enter the grounds. Tailgating will also be permitted.

UGA previously mandated vaccines for measles in 1990 because of an outbreak of the disease on campus. During that time, 680 students and 60-80 university workers were suspended and were unable to attend courses or work on the UGA campus because they did not present documentation of a current measles vaccine. Despite these efforts in the past, no such rule has been implemented for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, the University Health Center is providing new incentives to urge people to get vaccinated. Faculty, staff and students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the UHC or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Ten people will be chosen at random each Friday for the following four weeks to receive a gift card.

The university conducted 938 surveillance tests during the week of Aug. 16-20, a significant increase compared to the 384 tests last week.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

Last week, Clarke County saw an increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

From Aug. 20-25, the county reported 498 new confirmed cases, compared to 379 from Aug. 14-19, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 14.6%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On Aug. 25, there were 237 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 201 on Aug. 18.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 41% of the county is fully vaccinated. This percentage is below what is needed to achieve herd immunity, when enough people are vaccinated to stop or severely slow transmission of the virus. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities where at least 70% of residents are vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to the delta variant, which is more infectious than previous strains of the coronavirus.

With this wave, Georgia cases have reached their second-highest peak ever, surpassed only by the peak in January of this year.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased— Georgia recorded 237 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 20-25 compared to the 149 between Aug. 14-19.

Georgia reported 50,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 20-25, an increase of about 5,000 from 45,384 between Aug. 14-19. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 17.4% on Aug. 25.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased from about 4,760 on Aug. 18 to about 5,497 on Aug. 25.

According to the DPH, about 4.4 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 43% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 51.24%. Approximately 5 million Georgians, or 50% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10.6 million.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking is likely more effective than wearing a single mask, according to a CNBC article. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a CDC study.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is high, along with every single county in Georgia.

The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.