Andrew Ferguson held an event on Aug. 27 for his “Georgia Can’t Wait” state Senate campaign. The Athens resident and Gwinnett County native is running as the Democratic opponent to the incumbent, Bill Cowsert.
Ferguson was surrounded by donors and supporters in East Athens to detail his vision for the 46th District of Georgia State Senate. Ferguson detailed his campaign platform and answered questions from the crowd.
Ferguson’s platform includes Medicaid expansion, working to eliminate climate change, improving voter security, gun safety and ensuring women’s reproductive rights.
Vaneza Desrosier, an intern for Ferguson, echoed his concerns. When asked about the competition with Senator Cowsert, Desrosier said, “I think it does kind of deter people in a way because they’re like ‘Oh, this guy’s been here forever,’ but I think that’s a big reason why we need change. He’s been there forever and he’s done nothing.”
Andrew Ferguson’s history has not deterred his following either. He ran for the 10th congressional seat in 2020, but lost to Tabitha Johnson-Green. Ferguson said his connection to Athens democrats remains critical, as he serves as the Vice Chair of Candidate Development for Athens-Clarke County Democrats.
One of the hosts for the event, Bruce Menke, described how important he believes this run is.
“This is an extraordinary time that we’re living in the state of Georgia. Georgia is changing, has changed and is going to change much more,” Menke said. “The resistance to the change is ferocious.”
The unopposed democratic nominee criticized his counterpart, saying that Cowsert has not been seen campaigning within the five-county district.
“As we have traveled around the district since March, since I qualified,” Ferguson said. “We have continued to ask folks 'When was the last time you saw Bill Cowsert?' We have not gotten an actual sighting of the man.”
Ferguson said that he believes the 16-year incumbent and Senate majority leader doesn’t care about his constituents. Yet, the Ferguson team remains optimistic that Georgia will continue to turn blue, with both Raphael Warnock’s re-election and Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial run. Ferguson said that only six more seats need to be flipped in the state senate to gain a liberal majority.
The political nominee urged the room to vote on Nov. 8 in the general election. Ferguson said, “Democrats have everything to run on, Republicans have nothing to run on.”