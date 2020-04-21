Andrew Saunders has been named the new director of the Central Services Department of Athens-Clarke County by County Manager Blaine Williams.
The ACC Central Services Department is in charge of providing various services for the public, including business support services, environmentally safe and functional landscapes and protection from dangerous animals.
Saunders was already serving as the interim director since September 2019 following the resignation of David Fluck. Fluck served as director for more than 12 years.
Saunders served as the sustainability officer since July 2017 and coordinated the development of a sustainability plan and a community commitment to using 100% renewable energy.
He also reduced internal energy expenses of the ACC government by $450,000 in less than 18 months, secured $1.9 million of funding and oversaw land acquisition projects, according to a news release by the ACC government.
He worked in the Central Services Department for 10 years prior to serving as sustainability officer.
Saunders “has a great deal of experience in closely coordinating with all of ACCGov’s departments to improve efficiency and operations” and excelled in the interim role, Williams said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.