Monday, Jan. 16 marked the 2023 annual Athens Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. More than 650 people volunteered at 28 different service projects to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day “A Day On and Not a Day Off.”
Volunteer opportunities with organizations like the Athens Area Humane Society, Athens Area Diaper Bank, Books for Keeps and several more were offered. However, the Brooklyn Cemetery clean-up and beautification filled 180 spots, the most out of any other, before the deadline even struck.
Friends of Brooklyn Cemetery has participated in this day of service since 2006, the same year that the organization was founded, said Kimberly Davis, a member of the organization and daughter of Linda E. Davis, the founder. With hundreds of hands on deck, this opportunity has become essential to the cemetery’s upkeep.
“This is our biggest cleanup … We don't have a budget. We don’t have any kind of perpetual maintenance funds. We depend on these volunteers to come and help us remove invasives and keep this place alive,” board member Amber Prentiss said.
Prentiss, who is also a University of Georgia librarian, has been a board member since she lost her keys on-site while volunteering in 2014. Even though she never found her keys, Prentiss found friendship with Kimberly and Linda Davis.
Brooklyn Cemetery was founded in 1882 by the Bethlehem Cemetery Society. At the time, many formerly enslaved Black Americans had to pay into a fund for a plot in the cemetery. Wanting their own burial place, this African American cemetery was one of the first in Athens, Prentiss said.
With integration, Black Americans had more of a choice in where to bury their dead. However, trustees died out over time and there was no maintenance fund, according to Prentiss. When Brooklyn area native Linda E. Davis returned to town, Brooklyn Cemetery was not what she remembered, Prentiss said.
So, Linda Davis and former Clarke Middle School teacher Karl Scott created Friends of Brooklyn Cemetery “to restore, rebuild, and commemorate not only the cemetery grounds but, more importantly, the individuals laid to rest there,” according to the website.
Volunteers helped haul dead limbs, gather fallen branches and cut vines and shrubs. Prentiss remembered when the mass of invasive plants fielded vision of the 11 acre site but now, the forest is clear of them.
Temitope Ojo, a first-year masters of business administration student, volunteered with the UGA Blacks in Business Graduate Association. She was shocked by the large turnout and anticipated what they could accomplish for Brooklyn Cemetery and the local Black community.
“You really have a way to show impact [and] you really have a way to contribute back, no matter how little or how small you think it is. Seeing how many people we are and everything that we're going to accomplish today like … wow,” Ojo said.
Even though Ojo identifies as Nigerian and not American, she knows about Martin Luther King Jr. and admired that his life was about giving back to the community and making an impact.
“We take for granted that the dead will be taken care of, and they’re not necessarily, right? When people put their loved ones here, they wanted that place to be respected. So that’s what we’re here to do,” Prentiss said. “I think that honors the legacy of Dr. King.”
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the year that the Friends of the Brooklyn Cemetery started volunteering on the MLK Day of Service. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been corrected.