Senior U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced a defendant from Watkinsville to 46 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after he sought sex with a minor online, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
John Wesley Ambrose, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor. There is no parole in the federal system, and following his prison term, Ambrose will have to register as a sex offender, according to the release.
Ambrose was arrested as part of Operation End Game, a three-day multi-agency effort that took place in Athens in July 2019 to arrest adults seeking sex with children through online communication. Two other Athens-area men were sentenced to prison in August after being arrested as part of the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.