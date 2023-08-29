Public school, charter school and virtual learning students in grades 10-12 across Georgia are invited to apply for the 2023-2024 Student Advisory Council. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Student Advisory Council members will meet with State School Superintendent Richard Woods to discuss how state level decisions impact themselves and their school districts. Members will meet with Superintendent Woods four times during the 2023-2024 school year and will be provided overnight lodging if they live more than 50 miles from a meeting location.
“Their feedback, opinions and perspectives provide insight for me and Georgia Department of Education leadership and staff to make the best possible policy choices,” Woods said on the GADOE website.
According to the GADOE website, students will be selected based on their answers to short essay questions on the application. In the past, the GADOE also considered students’ regions of origin to ensure all areas of Georgia were represented. Last year, the GADOE selected 67 students for the Student Advisory Council from every Regional Education Service Area of Georgia.
All selected students will be notified of their status by email by 10 a.m. on Sept. 26. Students interested in serving on the Student Advisory Council can apply on the GADOE website.