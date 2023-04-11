April is observed as National Minority Health Month and April 11 marks the International Day for Maternal Health and Rights. Intentionally, this day starts as the beginning of Black Maternal Health Week to bring attention and action to improving Black maternal health.
Recognized annually from April 11-17, BMHW was founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance to “build awareness, activism and community-building to amplify the voices, perspectives and lived experiences of Black Mamas and birthing people”, according to their website.
The BMMA is a collective alliance led by Black women that focuses on Black mothers and birthing people's maternal health, rights and justice by advocating, driving research, building power and shifting culture.
According to the BMMA, this year’s theme for BMHW is “Our Bodies Belong to Us: Restoring Black Autonomy and Joy!”In light of the rising maternal mortality rate, which rose sharply in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BMMA continuously centers on culturally appropriate practices as evidence-based solutions while highlighting a focus on Black midwifery care and Black-led doula care.
According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related problems than white women. Along with this, the most recent data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees found that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were determined to be preventable in the U.S.
Health disparities that exist within our healthcare system are the cause of this. The CDC defines these as “preventable differences” in health and care between groups of people that affect their chances of obtaining optimal health. Limited access to quality care, structural racism, implicit bias and underlying chronic conditions contribute to these disparities as well, according to the CDC.
In an effort to combat issues of maternal health and pregnancy-related deaths, the CDC has developed one way to bring awareness to the topic.
The CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health developed a campaign called “Hear Her,” which “seeks to raise awareness of urgent maternal warning signs during and after pregnancy and improve communication between patients and their healthcare providers” by:
Increasing awareness of serious pregnancy-related complications and their warning signs
Empowering people who are pregnant and postpartum to speak up and raise concerns
Encouraging support systems to engage in important conversations
Providing tools for pregnant and postpartum people and healthcare professionals to better engage in life-saving conversations
“A person knows their body best,” Wanda Barfield, Director of CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, said on the campaign website. “Listening and acting upon their concerns during or after pregnancy could save a life.”
A release from the BMMA details ways and events that individuals can participate in to show support for the campaign this year.