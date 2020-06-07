A sigh of relief reverberated across Athens Saturday night.

Contrasting the tear gas and police force following protests on May 31, the conclusion of Saturday night’s protest was more than peaceful. Police stood around the edges of the protest, but there was no curfew for them to enforce. The helicopters, drones and rooftop police from earlier in the day departed from downtown, releasing the tension of a possible confrontation.

“I can’t do nothing but be black and die,” said C.X., one of the evening protest organizers. “But I can be happy. We still have our joy. You can’t take that from me.”

After the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement's rally ended, organizer Mokah Jasmine Johnson encouraged lingering protesters to stay safe. Around 200 people migrated to the intersection of East Broad Street and College Avenue in front of the Arch, where they stayed into the night.

Police blocked off traffic on East Clayton Street until most of the protesters left around midnight.

Jordan Jones almost didn’t come to the afternoon protest because she heard the organizers collaborated with the police.

“When we’re protesting police brutality I don’t know why you would involve the cops,” Jones said. She was at last week’s protest, which ended in protesters being tear-gassed by the Athens-Clarke County Police.

Jones, who lives in Athens, ended up going to the afternoon protest and staying until the evening. She said the “relaxed” atmosphere of Saturday’s evening protest was very different from last week’s.

During the evening protest, Mayor Kelly Girtz made an appearance. He handed out pizza and talked with protesters.

“Kelly came out today and handed people pizza. That doesn’t erase anything that happened last weekend during a peaceful protest,” Jones said. “So many white bodies showed up today that they’re here for change, which is good, but they’re not here for the radical change. They didn’t want to be a part of it if it was gonna be looting.”

As day turned into night, there were rumors of a state-enforced curfew, but nothing was confirmed. Playlists of black artists circulated through speakers, and organizers reflected on the day — the rally, evening protest and dancing.

“We’ve been in nighttime — we ain’t see morning yet. I ain’t ever see morning a day in my life, but I know it’s coming,” C. X. said. “Everything has been sided against me, and yet, I know my joy’s in the morning, I know my freedom’s coming.”

Because of the tear gas used at last week’s protest, the protest organizers requested legal observers on Saturday. The observers, called marshals by the protesters, were trained by the National Lawyers Guild. Legal observers document events, police presence and what occurs during the protest, according to Jack Samuels, a University of Georgia alumni and Tulane University Law student.

Samuels was a legal observer at the protest along with Nathan Pugh, a UGA senior. Pugh said he wrote down every event of the day, including time stamps and first hand accounts and descriptions. Samuels said all legal observers are volunteers but have records of what transpired in the case they are called to the witness stand or a police case results.

Joshua Royalty, a student at Arizona State University Online, attended last week’s protest, but left only 30 minutes before police deployed tear gas on the protesters. Compared with last week, Royalty said the atmosphere Saturday night had a stronger sense of “familiarity.”

The Athens that Royalty grew up with is a “peaceful town … a sense of community that’s unmatched.” That was the Athens he saw Saturday night.

“This right here, I hope that we can keep up this kind of unity,” Royalty said. “Well, not hope, I know that Athens pulls it off. Athens does it.”

Just seconds after the interview, Royalty joined the crowd, dancing circles around songs from Lizzo, Cardi B and Beyoncé.

A day that started with the National Guard, state troopers, helicopter and drone presence ended with an impromptu dance performance to Cardi B’s “I Like It,” volunteer medics and marshals clearing up trash and people offering each other rides home.

The organizers said they’ll be back again every day next week. Same place, same time.

“This is not just today. It’s not just this week, it’s not just this weekend, it’s not just next weekend,” C. X. said. “This has got to be the new normal. This community — us coming together to talk, we can make that happen every weekend.”

Gabriela Miranda contributed reporting to this article.