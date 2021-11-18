On Tuesday, a crowd gathered to watch the groundbreaking of Athena Studios, the first soundstage ever built in Athens.
Athena Studios will be used for commercial and educational purposes and will serve as a site for filming, pre- and post-production. Typically, pre-production for movies is done in Hollywood, the footage is filmed in Georgia and then it is sent back to Hollywood for post-production. Having these facilities in Athens will encourage multiple phases of the production process to stay in Georgia, along with the economic benefits that entails.
Athena Studios CEO Joel Harber said Georgia’s tax incentives have been a game changer for film making in the state, but despite all that success, he noticed that Athens was falling under the radar.
“As a native Athenian and longtime supporter of the local business community, I decided to do everything that I could to try and understand the reasons why Athens was being left out,” Harber said. “I quickly learned that without a proper soundstage facility it was going to be very difficult to convince someone in Los Angeles to choose Athens as a home base for their production.”
Athens has a history as a desirable film location. According to Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner at the Georgia Film Office, the 2012 film “Trouble With the Curve” was shot at The Globe and other locations in downtown Athens, but ultimately post-production took place in another city. With Athena Studios’ new facilities, everything will be able to be done in town.
“Everybody will be staying, getting apartments here, hiring local people,” Thomas said, “It's a great opportunity for anybody looking to get into the film business.”
Harber said the studio’s presence will also create film industry jobs that will encourage UGA alumni to remain in Athens.
“A lot of people graduate, and they want to stay here, but there's just not enough industry or not enough jobs or not something they want to go into,” Harber said. “I think it provides another path for students who want to stay in Athens beyond graduation.”
While it’s too early to know what the cost of the space will be for production studios, Harber said that in addition to providing educational resources, he wants Athena Studios to be supportive of small productions, as well.
The studio already has partnerships with both the Grady College at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy. Even the studio’s branding was undertaken by a Talking Dog Agency team.
When Talking Dog received the assignment at the beginning of the semester, details were sparse. Not even the agency itself knew the full scope of the project, and it was only recently revealed to the public, Amanda Heckler, the project manager of the Athena Studios branding team, said.
“We were just very excited, because we really got to embrace our creative freedom, and build this brand from the ground up,” Heckler said. “I think that even though we weren't allowed to share it with Talking Dog, it kind of made it more exciting.”
While currently Grady is the only college at UGA that has arranged a partnership with Athena Studios, Charles N. Davis, the dean of Grady College, the arrangement is open to forming connections with other departments on campus, particularly the department of Theatre and Film Studies at the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
“We're very open to collaborating with anybody that wants to collaborate,” Davis said.
Harber said at the first phase one of construction will be completed in 12 months and the full Athena Studios campus will be finished in two years.
“We’re very excited for the studio ... Leaving this legacy, especially the collaboration with UGA,” said Marie Gordon, a UGA alum and director of communications at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “It’s really exciting to see.”